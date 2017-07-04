Kostin (shoulder) will become a free agent after his contract was terminated by Dynamo Moscow on Tuesday, KHL Insider Aivis Kalnins reports.

Selected with the 31st pick of the 2017 NHL Draft, where Kostin plays this season is suddenly in flux. The winger could latch on with another KHL team if the Blues aren't ready to sign him to an entry-level contract or they could bring him over to the AHL -- although without a designated minor-league affiliate where he lands becomes even more complicated. The 18-year-old logged just eight games prior to being sidelined by a shoulder injury that caused him to miss St. Louis' development camp.