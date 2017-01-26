Brodziak is likely to miss at least five weeks with an injury to his right foot, Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

A trip to IR for Brodziak seems inevitable; meanwhile, the versatile and industrious pivot will be replaced by Russian prospect Ivan Barbashev, who has been recalled from AHL Chicago. While Brodziak hadn't jumped off the page in any category, he managed 10 points in 47 games to complement 39 hits and 27 blocked shots, in spite of averaging a mere 10:11 of ice time -- that's efficient production for someone who was playing so sparingly.