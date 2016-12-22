Blues' Landon Ferraro: ACL injury means season over
Ferraro hasn't played for AHL Chicago since Dec. 1 due to an ACL injury and is done for the season, Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Ferraro, who has 75 games of NHL experience, can be crossed off the list of potential callups should the Blues need reinforcements at center with Paul Stastny dealing with an upper-body injury. Ferraro's season ends with 15 points in 22 games for the Wolves.
