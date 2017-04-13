Opilka has been added to the Blues' roster for the postseason, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
While it might be exciting to see the 20-year-old receive his first NHL recall during the playoffs, it's highly unlikely that Opilka will draw into any games; he's basically just there to face pucks in practice if either Jake Allen or Carter Hutton needs a break. The American keeper didn't post outstanding numbers for OHL Kitchener after returning from a hip injury, posting a 3.58 GAA and .889 save percentage in 31 appearances this season.
