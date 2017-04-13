Opilka has been added to the Blues' roster for the postseason, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

While it might be exciting to see the 20-year-old receive his first NHL recall during the playoffs, it's highly unlikely that Opilka will draw into any games; he's basically just there to face pucks in practice if either Jake Allen or Carter Hutton needs a break. The American keeper didn't post outstanding numbers for OHL Kitchener after returning from a hip injury, posting a 3.58 GAA and .889 save percentage in 31 appearances this season.

CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...