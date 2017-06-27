Blues' Magnus Paajarvi: Earns qualifying offer

Paajarvi was extended a qualifying offer by the Blues, Fox Sports Midwest reports.

When head coach Mike Yeo took full control of the program in February, he liked the consistent fire that Paajarvi added nightly, and he made sure in March that the Swede would be with the big club for the remainder of the season. The 26-year-old winger then played in 37 of the campaign's final 40 games, totaling eight goals -- including the series-clincher against Minnesota -- and 15 points with a plus-10 rating. Even with the eventual reemergence of Robby Fabbri (knee), Paajarvi should be suiting up for the Notes in nearly every game next season.