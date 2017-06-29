Blues' Magnus Paajarvi: Inks one-year deal with St. Louis

Paajarvi signed a one-year, $800,000 contract with the Blues on Thursday.

Paajarvi appeared in 40 games with the Blues last season, notching 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) over that span. The big-bodied winger appeared in 37 of St. Louis' final 40 games after Mike Yeo took over as the team's head coach in February, so it's safe to assume he'll be a regular in the Blues' lineup in 2017-18. However, he'll likely be skating in a bottom-six role next season, so his limited ice time and lack of offensive upside will keep him off the fantasy radar in most formats.

