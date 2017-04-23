Paajarvi potted a series-winning goal in overtime Saturday against the Wild.

This was the first career playoff goal for Paajarvi in eight games, and one that he'll never forget. He's locked into a bottom-six role, but suddenly becomes more valuable in fantasy playoff settings because the Blues have advanced and there's more opportunity for him to shine.

