Paajarvi scored the Blues' first goal in Tuesday's 6-0 blanking of Ottawa. He also had three shots on net, two blocked shots and a hit in 13:03 of ice time.

Paajarvai was called up from AHL Chicago over the weekend and was active for the first time Tuesday. Active, indeed, Paajarvi is known for his speed and flashed it on his second-period goal, turning the corner and finishing off a power move to the net. He had just six goals for the AHL Wolves, but had missed nearly six weeks with a broken hand. He skated on a line with Jaden Schwartz and Patrik Berglund, the Blues' third unit, and has an opportunity to earn a larger role for a team with a new head coach and looking to reboot its season.