Paajarvi was recalled from AHL Chicago on Sunday.

With Robby Fabbri out for the rest of the season, the Blues needed wingers, so Paajarvi and Kenny Agostino were called up. With 16 points in 25 AHL games this year, the 25-year-old has himself as a scorer in the minors. If that level of production can translate to the NHL, it could help soften the blow of losing a scorer like Fabbri.