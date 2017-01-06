Yakupov (illness) would have played Thursday had Jaden Schwartz (flu) been unable to suit up against Carolina, Tom Timmerman and Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

It would appear illness is no longer a concern as Yakupov skated with the team during practice Thursday, so his absence from the active lineup against the Hurricanes has been deemed a good old-fashioned healthy scratch. It's been seven games since Yakupov's been active, a shot-less 10:32 of ice time Dec. 19 against his former team, Edmonton.