Blues' Nail Yakupov: Could have played Thursday
Yakupov (illness) would have played Thursday had Jaden Schwartz (flu) been unable to suit up against Carolina, Tom Timmerman and Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
It would appear illness is no longer a concern as Yakupov skated with the team during practice Thursday, so his absence from the active lineup against the Hurricanes has been deemed a good old-fashioned healthy scratch. It's been seven games since Yakupov's been active, a shot-less 10:32 of ice time Dec. 19 against his former team, Edmonton.