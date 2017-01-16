Yakupov has added "some structural discipline" to his game, according to Blues coach Ken Hitchcock, Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Yakupov was in the active lineup for a fifth straight game Sunday, generating a scoring chance and setting up another for Vladimir Tarasenko against Anaheim. Hitchcock has rewarded the 23-year-old forward with an average of 18 shifts and 12:03 of ice time over the current five-game active run -- three more shifts and two more minutes of ice time than he was getting over his first 21 games played. While it's a positive sign that Yakupov has acclimated to his new team and he's skating on a line with Tarasenko, it hasn't led to scoring.