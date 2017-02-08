Yakupov was a healthy scratch for the second straight game Tuesday against the Senators.

Yakupov was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, but he has been a huge disappointment in his career to this point. He has just 53 goals and a minus-94 rating through 283 NHL games. Yakupov has really bottomed out this season with just six points, including zero on the power play. He is still just 23 years old with plenty of time left to turn things around, but it's start to look like he is going to top out as more of a third- or fourth-line winger rather than a superstar.