Yakupov (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup against the Wild on Wednesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Yakupov is probably a long shot to get into the lineup even once he is healthy considering he spent much of the season watching from the press box. If coach Mike Yeo does reinsert the winger, it will likely be at the expense of Ryan Reaves.

