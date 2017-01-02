Yakupov (illness) did not come out for warm-ups prior to Monday's matchup with Chicago, which effectively rules him out, Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Even when healthy, Yakupov has been used sparingly so there is no guarantee that he will be in the lineup once back to 100 percent. Barring a dramatic shift in the winger's play, this could be one of the most disappointing trades of the 2016-17 season.