Yakupov (undisclosed) is expected to skip Sunday's Game 3 by virtue of coach Mike Yeo's comments suggesting there will be no lineup changes, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Yakupov was not present at practice Saturday, so it shouldn't be too shocking that he will skip his eighth straight tilt. He will likely rejoin the ranks during a practice session before returning to the lineup, so Game 4 appears to be his next chance at seeing postseason action.