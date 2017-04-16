Blues' Nail Yakupov: Projected out for Game 3
Yakupov (undisclosed) is expected to skip Sunday's Game 3 by virtue of coach Mike Yeo's comments suggesting there will be no lineup changes, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Yakupov was not present at practice Saturday, so it shouldn't be too shocking that he will skip his eighth straight tilt. He will likely rejoin the ranks during a practice session before returning to the lineup, so Game 4 appears to be his next chance at seeing postseason action.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...