Yakupov is considered questionable for Monday's Winter Classic meeting with the Blackhawks after not practicing Sunday due to an illness.

A stomach bug has been reportedly making the rounds through the St. Louis locker room for the last eight days and it apparently affected Yakupov and Jaden Schwartz enough to keep them out of practice Sunday. Yakupov has been scratched from his last four games anyway, so it wouldn't be surprising to see it happen again if he's feeling at all under the weather.