Yakupov (undisclosed) will not suit up for Game 1 against the Predators on Wednesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Given that Yakupov played in just 40 contests this season, there is no guarantee he will slot into the lineup even when he is cleared to return. The former first-round pick will be a free agent on July 1 and may very well have played his last game with the Blues.

