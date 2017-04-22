Blues' Nail Yakupov: Signs point to sitting again
Yakupov (undisclosed) is projected to be an injured scratch for Game 5 against the Wild on Saturday, NHL.com reports.
This will be the 10th consecutive absence for the Russian, who's been hard-pressed to play more than 11 minutes even when healthy this season. Obviously, he won't be helping fantasy owners in playoff pools anytime soon.
