Yakupov (undisclosed) is projected to be an injured scratch for Game 5 against the Wild on Saturday, NHL.com reports.

This will be the 10th consecutive absence for the Russian, who's been hard-pressed to play more than 11 minutes even when healthy this season. Obviously, he won't be helping fantasy owners in playoff pools anytime soon.

