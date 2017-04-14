Blues' Nail Yakupov: Sitting injured Friday
Yakupov (undisclosed) will sit out Friday's road playoff game against the Wild, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Yakupov is slated to miss his seventh consecutive contest dating back to the beginning of April and it's unclear when or if he'll draw back into the lineup during the playoff run. In the meantime, Zach Sanford is projected to make his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut Thursday skating on the Blues' third line.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...