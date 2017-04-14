Yakupov (undisclosed) will sit out Friday's road playoff game against the Wild, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Yakupov is slated to miss his seventh consecutive contest dating back to the beginning of April and it's unclear when or if he'll draw back into the lineup during the playoff run. In the meantime, Zach Sanford is projected to make his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut Thursday skating on the Blues' third line.

