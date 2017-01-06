Yakupov (illness) is not in the lineup again for Thursday's contest against the Hurricanes, Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Yakupov has not drawn into any of the team's last five contests, but not all were due to illness. It's quite possible he's a healthy scratch Wednesday as well, but he'll continue to wear the illness tag until either deemed healthy or he returns to the lineup. The winger does have six points in 21 games this season, but doesn't play enough (10:17 of average ice time) to warrant fantasy consideration in the majority of fantasy leagues. His next chance to rejoin the lineup comes Saturday against the Stars.