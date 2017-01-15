Yakupov was active for the fourth straight game Saturday, skating on a line with Jori Lehtera and Vladimir Tarasenko in the Blues' 4-0 win over the Sharks.

With the Blues reeling of late, coach Ken Hitchcock shuffled up the lines Saturday, giving Yakupov an important role. He hasn't done much, fantasy-wise, during his four-game run -- minus-1 rating, three shots, two hits -- but the fact that Yakupov's been active means Hitchcock is pleased with his effort. However, turning effort into offense has eluded Yakupov, who hasn't played more than four straight games since Nov. 3. If he remains in the lineup for a long stretch, he'll have an opportunity to develop some rhythm, but Yakupov is someone to avoid at this point.