Yakupov (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup for Wednesday's meeting with the Wild.

To be fair, Yakupov's injury may not be the only factor keeping him out of the lineup. Since joining the Blues via trade at the start of the season, the winger has been a frequent observer from the press box, as he's been unable to secure regular ice time. Even once cleared, the 23-year-old is no guarantee to slot into the lineup during the postseason.

