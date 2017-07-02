Sundqvist signed a one-year, $650,000 contract with the Blues on Saturday, Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Sundqvist was acquired via draft-day trade, then his rights were retained by the Blues on Tuesday and now he's latched on for one year. He was held without a point in 10 games for Pittsburgh this season, but for the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, he amassed 46 points in 63 games and a plus-12 rating. His role in St. Louis increased in importance when news was released that center Patrik Berglund (shoulder) will sit out until December.