Sundqvist was extended a qualifying offer by the Blues, Fox Sports Midwest reports.

After picking Sundqvist up in a draft-day trade, St. Louis is making sure it keeps the 23-year-old center around. Sundqvist hasn't proven that he's an NHL-ready center yet, but a solid summer with the Blues could change some minds. He scored 20 goals and 46 points in 66 games for AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last season, so it's obvious that his long-term potential is something general manager Doug Armstrong wants to hold onto.