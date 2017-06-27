Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Rights retained by Gateway City
Sundqvist was extended a qualifying offer by the Blues, Fox Sports Midwest reports.
After picking Sundqvist up in a draft-day trade, St. Louis is making sure it keeps the 23-year-old center around. Sundqvist hasn't proven that he's an NHL-ready center yet, but a solid summer with the Blues could change some minds. He scored 20 goals and 46 points in 66 games for AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last season, so it's obvious that his long-term potential is something general manager Doug Armstrong wants to hold onto.
