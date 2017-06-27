Sundqvist was extended a qualifying offer by the Blues, Fox Sports Midwest reports.

After picking Sundqvist up in a draft-day trade, St. Louis is making sure it keeps the 23-year-old center around. Sundqvist hasn't proven that he's an NHL-ready center yet, but a solid summer with the Blues could change some minds. He scored 20 goals and 46 points in 66 games for AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last season, so it's obvious that his long-term potential is something general manager Doug Armstrong wants to hold onto.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...