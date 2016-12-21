Berglund scored a game-tying goal on two shots, adding three hits and three blocked shots in 17:25 of ice time in a 3-2 overtime win in Dallas on Tuesday.

Berglund lifted a backhander over Antti Niemi's left shoulder, tying the game late in the second period. The goal was his fifth of the season and fourth in the past four games. The third line has found itself over the last four games, coinciding with coach Ken Hitchcock's decision to shift Alexander Steen there.