Berglund scored a goal on three shots with three hits, two takeaways and a blocked shot over 17:41 of ice time in a 6-4 loss to Ottawa on Tuesday.

Berglund, who also won 12 of 21 faceoffs, was playing his 600th career NHL game, all with the Blues. At one point this season, when the big Swede had just one goal through 30 games, it didn't look like he'd last until his 600th game, but he's been one of the hotter forwards in the league of late. Since then, he's scored 10 goals over 15 games (35.7 shooting percentage), including three in the last two.