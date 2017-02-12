Berglund recorded a hat trick in a 4-2 victory over the Canadiens on Saturday.

The center has been red hot this month, scoring six goals in the past five games. He had six goals in all of January and just 11 scores the entire season before February. On Saturday, he scored on every shot he took, including one on the empty net late in the third. Berglund has 17 goals and 24 points this season.