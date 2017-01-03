Berglund notched his sixth goal of the season in Monday's 4-1 Winter Classic win over the Blackhawks.

Five of Berglund's six goals have come over the last eight games (14 shots), so the third-line center is finally emerging from a season-long funk. His hot streak led to 2:52 of power-play ice time against Chicago, more than he'd seen in the previous 11 games combined.