Berglund scored a goal on a team-high five shots and added three hits over 19:57 of ice time in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win against Toronto.

The goal was his third in the past four games and continues a scoring uptick that began mid-December. Berglund, who had one goal in the season's first 30 games, has potted 13 over the last 25.

