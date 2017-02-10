Blues' Patrik Berglund: Scoring binge continues Thursday
Berglund scored a goal on a team-high five shots and added three hits over 19:57 of ice time in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win against Toronto.
The goal was his third in the past four games and continues a scoring uptick that began mid-December. Berglund, who had one goal in the season's first 30 games, has potted 13 over the last 25.
More News
-
Blues' Patrik Berglund: Has bittersweet 600th game•
-
Blues' Patrik Berglund: Goes Duck hunting Sunday•
-
Blues' Patrik Berglund: Finds back of net again Tuesday•
-
Blues' Patrik Berglund: Scores in Winter Classic•
-
Blues' Patrik Berglund: Backhander ties it Tuesday•
-
Blues' Patrik Berglund: Nets two goals versus Blackhawks•