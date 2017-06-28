Blues' Patrik Berglund: Undergoes shoulder surgery
Berglund is expected to be out of the lineup until December after undergoing surgery to fix a dislocated shoulder.
Berglund was injured in a training accident while preparing for the upcoming season and will now miss the first two months of the 2017-18 campaign. The 29-year-old was one of the Blues' three ironmen who played in all 82 games last year. In those appearances, the center tallied a career-high 23 goals, including five game-winners. Without Berglund, St. Louis is expected to look for a significant contribution from the recently acquired Oskar Sundqvist.
More News
-
Blues' Patrik Berglund: Has multi-point night Wednesday•
-
Blues' Patrik Berglund: Back in 20-goal club•
-
Blues' Patrik Berglund: Inks five-year extension•
-
Blues' Patrik Berglund: Registers hat trick versus Canadiens•
-
Blues' Patrik Berglund: Scoring binge continues Thursday•
-
Blues' Patrik Berglund: Has bittersweet 600th game•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...