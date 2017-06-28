Berglund is expected to be out of the lineup until December after undergoing surgery to fix a dislocated shoulder.

Berglund was injured in a training accident while preparing for the upcoming season and will now miss the first two months of the 2017-18 campaign. The 29-year-old was one of the Blues' three ironmen who played in all 82 games last year. In those appearances, the center tallied a career-high 23 goals, including five game-winners. Without Berglund, St. Louis is expected to look for a significant contribution from the recently acquired Oskar Sundqvist.