Berglund is expected to be out of the lineup until December after undergoing surgery to fix a dislocated shoulder.

Berglund was injured in a training accident while preparing for the upcoming season and will now miss the first two months of the 2017-18 campaign. The 29-year-old was one of the Blues' three ironmen who played in all 82 games last year. In those appearances, the center tallied a career-high 23 goals, including five game-winners. Without Berglund, St. Louis is expected to look for a significant contribution from the recently acquired Oskar Sundqvist.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...