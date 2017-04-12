Blues' Paul Stastny: Doesn't skate Tuesday

Stastny (lower body) didn't skate during Tuesday's practice, suggesting he won't be ready for the start of the Blues' playoff series against the Wild on Wednesday, Tom Timmerman of the St. Louis Post-Dispacth reports.

Stastny's injury is heading into a third week, and the Blues still aren't putting a more definitive timetable on his return. Luckily for St. Louis, it has some unexpected depth. Vladimir Sobotka is back in the fold from the Russian league, and rookie Ivan Barbashev has developed nicely since his February call-up.