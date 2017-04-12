Blues' Paul Stastny: Doesn't skate Tuesday

Stastny (lower body) didn't skate during Tuesday's practice, suggesting he won't be ready for the start of the Blues' playoff series against the Wild on Wednesday, Tom Timmerman of the St. Louis Post-Dispacth reports.

Stastny's injury is heading into a third week, and the Blues still aren't putting a more definitive timetable on his return. Luckily for St. Louis, it has some unexpected depth. Vladimir Sobotka is back in the fold from the Russian league, and rookie Ivan Barbashev has developed nicely since his February call-up.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...