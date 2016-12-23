Blues' Paul Stastny: Expected back after holiday break

Stastny (upper body) is expected to be ready to play when the Blues host the Flyers next Wednesday, Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Blues placed Stastny on injured reserve Thursday, making him inactive for Thursday's loss to Tampa Bay, but do not consider the injury to be significant.

