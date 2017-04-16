Blues' Paul Stastny: Expected out for Game 3

Stastny (foot) is projected to sit out Sunday's Game 3 against the Wild, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

While Stastny is currently tagged as day-to-day, the club doesn't have a huge incentive to rush him back with a 2-0 lead and a clicking group right now. It would certainly help if the veteran forward were available and coach Mike Yeo indicated he's been skating. A return to practice would likely be a good signal of his return, but he wasn't present with the group Saturday.