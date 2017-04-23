Blues' Paul Stastny: Impactful in return from injury

Stastny returned from a foot injury Saturday, ultimately lighting the lamp en route to a 4-3 series win over the Wild in overtime.

While he'd missed the previous 14 games, Stastny looked like his usual productive self in this one, hoisting four shots on goal with a plus-1 rating over 22:42 of ice time, including 3:17 on the power play. It'll be worth checking the daily fantasy sites to see if he's underpriced by virtue of having missed all that time.

