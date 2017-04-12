Blues' Paul Stastny: Injured scratch for playoff opener

Stastny (lower body) will not play Wednesday in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs against the Wild, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

It's a significant omission for the Blues, as Stastny ended up logging 40 points in the regular season -- his third straight campaign of 40-plus points, if not quite his typical complement of scoring. This puts Ivan Barbashev firmly in the top six, at least until Stastny is healthy enough to play.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...