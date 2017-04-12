Blues' Paul Stastny: Injured scratch for playoff opener
Stastny (lower body) will not play Wednesday in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs against the Wild, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
It's a significant omission for the Blues, as Stastny ended up logging 40 points in the regular season -- his third straight campaign of 40-plus points, if not quite his typical complement of scoring. This puts Ivan Barbashev firmly in the top six, at least until Stastny is healthy enough to play.
