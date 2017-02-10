Blues' Paul Stastny: Leaves game Thursday

Stastny left Thursday's contest in Toronto with a lower-body injury and won't return.

The center has been a scoring machine lately, scoring 11 points in his last 10 games. As a first line player, as well as a power play first-liner, if Stastny misses time, his absence would be a major setback for a Blues team that is fighting for a playoff spot. More information about this injury should come back after the game, or at Friday's practice.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola