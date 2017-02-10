Blues' Paul Stastny: Leaves game Thursday
Stastny left Thursday's contest in Toronto with a lower-body injury and won't return.
The center has been a scoring machine lately, scoring 11 points in his last 10 games. As a first line player, as well as a power play first-liner, if Stastny misses time, his absence would be a major setback for a Blues team that is fighting for a playoff spot. More information about this injury should come back after the game, or at Friday's practice.
