Blues' Paul Stastny: Leaves Tuesday's game
Stastny suffered an upper-body injury and was forced to leave Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win in Dallas, Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Stastny took a couple of third-period shifts, but sat out the last part of the game. He's day-to-day heading into Thursday's tilt against Tampa Bay.
