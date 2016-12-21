Blues' Paul Stastny: Likely out Thursday

Stastny (upper body) is considered by coach Ken Hitchcock to be doubtful for Thursday's game against the Lightning, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Evidently, the veteran pivot is still feeling the effects of a hit that he took in the beginning of the third period while facing the Stars on the road Tuesday. Nail Yakupov and Ty Rattie were the most recent healthy scratches, so expect one of those skaters to jump into the mix down the middle -- albeit on the fourth line -- with Stastny unlikely to play in the next one.