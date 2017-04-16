Blues' Paul Stastny: Officially out for Game 3

Stastny (foot) has officially been removed from consideration for Game 3 return against the Wild, Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Stastny didn't skate during Saturday's practice, foreshadowing his absence from the lineup for a 13th consecutive tilt during Sunday's Game 3. The situation may have been treated with more urgency had St. Louis not won the first two road games, but the veteran will continue to rest and recover for now. His next chance to rejoin the lineup arrives Wednesday in Game 4.