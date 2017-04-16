Blues' Paul Stastny: Officially out for Game 3
Stastny (foot) has officially been removed from consideration for Game 3 return against the Wild, Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Stastny didn't skate during Saturday's practice, foreshadowing his absence from the lineup for a 13th consecutive tilt during Sunday's Game 3. The situation may have been treated with more urgency had St. Louis not won the first two road games, but the veteran will continue to rest and recover for now. His next chance to rejoin the lineup arrives Wednesday in Game 4.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...