Blues' Paul Stastny: On ice for warmups before Game 5
Stastny (foot) took warmups prior to Game 5 in Minnesota, Jeremy Rutherford of St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Stastny hasn't played since March 21 in Colorado, where he left in the first period. He has been the Blues best faceoff man this season at 55.7 percent. He's set to be on a line with Jaden Schwartz and Vladimir Tarasenko, and is also expected to draw play on the power play as well, where he scored five goals and added 8 assists in the regular season. Stastny is a significant DFS threat going forward if he can stay healthy.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...