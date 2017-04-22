Blues' Paul Stastny: On ice for warmups before Game 5

Stastny (foot) took warmups prior to Game 5 in Minnesota, Jeremy Rutherford of St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Stastny hasn't played since March 21 in Colorado, where he left in the first period. He has been the Blues best faceoff man this season at 55.7 percent. He's set to be on a line with Jaden Schwartz and Vladimir Tarasenko, and is also expected to draw play on the power play as well, where he scored five goals and added 8 assists in the regular season. Stastny is a significant DFS threat going forward if he can stay healthy.