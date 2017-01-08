Blues' Paul Stastny: Records three points versus Stars

Stastny tallied two goals, one on the power play, and an assist in a 4-3 victory over the Stars on Saturday.

His assist also came on the man advantage. That already gives Stastny more power-play goals than last season, and he's nearly halfway to his man advantage assist total from a year ago (12). Stastny has eight goals, but he's off his points pace from 2015-16. While he had 49 points in just 64 games last season, he has only 22 points in 39 games in 2016-17. Perhaps the three-point night will get him going again. Stastny hadn't scored three points in one game since Opening Night.

