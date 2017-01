Stastny scored his 11th goal of the season and had three shots on goal in Tuesday night's 6-4 loss to the Senators.

The 31-year-old Stastny is not an elite scorer, but the Blues can plug him in on any line and he'll work well with whomever he's lined up. He's been on a nice run over the last month, posting 10 points in the last 14 games.