Blues' Paul Stastny: Shows up for morning sesssion

Stastny (foot) was on the ice Tuesday morning, ahead of Wednesday's Game 4 playoff match versus the visiting Wild, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

This can be considered a big milestone in Stastny's recovery, though it's too early to know whether he'll be fit to play in the next contest. St. Louis has a commanding 3-0 series lead, with Ivan Barbashev and Patrik Berglund holding down the center spot in the top six, but Stastny is a game changer in his own right and will be welcomed back with opened arms once he's ready. He had 40 points (18 goals, 22 assists) with five game-winners in 66 regular season contests.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...