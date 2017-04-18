Blues' Paul Stastny: Shows up for morning sesssion
Stastny (foot) was on the ice Tuesday morning, ahead of Wednesday's Game 4 playoff match versus the visiting Wild, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
This can be considered a big milestone in Stastny's recovery, though it's too early to know whether he'll be fit to play in the next contest. St. Louis has a commanding 3-0 series lead, with Ivan Barbashev and Patrik Berglund holding down the center spot in the top six, but Stastny is a game changer in his own right and will be welcomed back with opened arms once he's ready. He had 40 points (18 goals, 22 assists) with five game-winners in 66 regular season contests.
