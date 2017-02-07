Blues' Paul Stastny: Stays hot with 15th goal of campaign

Stastny scored his 15th goal of the season during Monday's win over Philadelphia.

The veteran pivot has found an offensive groove with eight goals and 15 points through his past 15 games, and he centered Alexander Steen and Vladimir Tarasenko on Monday. If the trio sticks, Stastny boasts more upside, and the likelihood of him maintaining his current offensive production increases. However, don't confuse Stastny with a point-per-game scorer at this stage of his career.