Blues' Paul Stastny: Three points against Leafs

Stastny scored twice and added an assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over Toronto.

Stastny canceled out his minus-3 rating from the past three games with a plus-3 mark while recording his second multi-goal effort in 12 games. The veteran center received fewer than 17 minutes of ice time for the first time since Dec. 20, but that lack of playing time can be attributed to the game's lopsided nature. Fourteen of his 32 points have come since the calendar flipped to 2017.