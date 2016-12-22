Blues' Paul Stastny: Transferred to IR

Stastny (upper body) will not play Thursday night with the Blues on the road attempting to triumph over the Lightning. He's been placed on injured reserve.

Wade Megan has been called up from AHL Chicago with Stastny landing on IR. Between this injury development and the veteran pivot averaging a ho-hum 0.36 points over 11 contests this month, Stastny will certainly be looking forward to a fresh start in 2017. Of course, he'll be eligible to return for a Dec. 28 contest against the Flyers.