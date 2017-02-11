Blues' Paul Stastny: Unfit to play Saturday

Stastny (lower body) will not play in Saturday's contest versus the Canadiens, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The team had Stastny pegged as doubtful as early as Friday morning, and evidently he didn't show enough improvement to avoid the red cross next to his name in this next one. A Stastny absence is significant, as he's potted 15 goals -- including four game-winners -- on top of 20 assists and 13 man-advantage points this season. His next chance to return will come Wednesday in Detroit.