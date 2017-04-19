Blues' Paul Stastny: Unfit to play Wednesday

Stastny (foot) will not play Wednesday for Game 4 against the Wild.

Stastny was put to work in a morning session Tuesday, but evidently the veteran pivot still has more hurdles to clear in his rehab. Having already missed the past 13 contests, the Quebec native could be paid a huge favor in the form of extra rest if the Notes end up sweeping the Wild on Wednesday night.

