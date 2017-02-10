Blues' Paul Stastny: Unlikely to play Saturday

Stastny (lower body) is doubtful to play Saturday's game in Montreal, Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

While it's definitely a bummer that the red-hot Stastny will likely have to miss his second contest of the year, Rutherford adds that the injury is not considered to be long term at this time. With five days to rest up, we wouldn't be surprised to see Stastny make his return on Wednesday in Detroit, if he does indeed end up missing Saturday's game at all.