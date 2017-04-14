Blues' Paul Stastny: Will miss Game 2

Stastny (lower body) did not make the trip to Minnesota for Friday's Game 2 against the Wild, Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

There's said to be very limited information on what Stastny has able to do in his rehab since he's currently away from the team. For what it's worth, though, he reportedly had been involved in team meetings after Game 1 as a way to stay involved. The heady veteran is an impact player, as he's constantly used on the man advantage and even secured five game-winning goals during the regular season. His next chance to play will be Sunday, when the Blues return home for Game 3.